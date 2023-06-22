City of Fishers reminds citizens of firework safety and regulations as Fourth of July approaches

FISHERS — Summer has officially arrived, and the City of Fishers is reminding residents of the rules and regulations regarding setting off fireworks.

Fishers has a local ordinance addressing the use of fireworks, including what types of fireworks and the dates and times in which they can be displayed.

The ordinance described a consumer firework as the following:

A small firework that is designed primarily to produce visible effects by combustion and that is required to comply with the construction, chemical composition, and labeling regulations promulgated by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission under 16 CFR 1507. The term also includes some small devices designed to produce an audible effect, such as whistling devices, ground devices containing 50 milligrams or less of explosive composition, and aerial devices containing 130 milligrams or less of explosive composition. Propelling or expelling charges consisting of a mixture of charcoal, sulfur, and potassium nitrate are not considered as designed to produce an audible effect.

Consumer fireworks include the following:



Aerial devices, which include skyrockets, missile type rockets, helicopter or aerial spinners, roman candles, mines, and shells.

Ground audible devices, which include firecrackers, salutes, and chasers.

Firework devices containing combinations of the effects described in divisions (1)(a) and (b) above.

The following items are not considered consumer fireworks by the City of Fishers:



Model rockets

Toy pistol caps

Emergency signal flares

Matches

Fixed ammunition for firearms

M-80s, cherry bombs, silver salutes, and any device banned by the federal government

The City of Fishers allows residents to set off fireworks between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset from June 29 to July 9.

However, on July 4 residents can display fireworks from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Anyone who violates the public ordinance will be fined $150 for the first offense and $250 for each additional offense.