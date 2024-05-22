City of Indianapolis looks to buy Eleven Park site from Keystone Group

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis says it wants to buy the Eleven Park site from the Keystone Group due to human remains left behind in the former Greenlawn Cemetery.

Indianapolis-based Keystone Group is working with Indy Eleven to develop the former Diamond Chain manufacturing site on West Street and Kentucky Avenue into a 20,000-seat stadium, hotel, office, apartments, retail and public spaces.

However, the site was once the location of several cemeteries, and the city says hundreds of remains are on those grounds, some of which have been found in recent months during the construction process.

PREVIOUS REPORT | Fragments of human remains found at Eleven Park construction site (wrtv.com)

Now, in a letter to the Keystone Group, the city says it believes as many as 650 remains are still located on one acre of the site, which could cost $12 million to remove.

In 2023, the city gave the group $2 million under a pre-development agreement. The city now wants to buy the remaining portion of the site at “fair market value.”

READ MORE | Keystone Group accuses Mayor of walking away from Eleven Park project (wrtv.com)

In the letter, the city says they want to right the wrongs committed more than a century ago and respect the history of the site.

The Keystone Group issued the following statement to WRTV:

For weeks, Keystone and Indy Eleven have requested to sit down with Mayor Hogsett’s negotiation team, and the response has always been the same: rather than discuss facts and negotiate in good faith, city officials would rather spread misinformation through press releases and play games with your tax dollars.



For more than fifty years, Indianapolis has achieved great success because it benefited from leadership that saw value in bringing the business and civic community together around bold ideas and big projects. Unfortunately, this current administration’s embrace of divisive politics and bare-knuckle intimidation with the City-County Council that have no place in our city.



We intend to correct the record as it relates to our ongoing efforts to work with the community to offer peaceful reinternment for those buried in a site that for over a century has been disregarded and disrespected. Rather than respond to Mr. Parker’s last-ditch effort to salvage the bungled rollout of a half-baked idea, it is our hope Mayor Hogsett will once again retake the reins of his own administration and join us in a thoughtful, adult discussion on the future of soccer and downtown development in our state’s capital city.



WATCH | What does the future look like for Indy Eleven?