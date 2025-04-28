City of Indianapolis plans new roundabout on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — All around central Indiana roundabouts are popping up.

“It’s Just not a safe place,” Sister Mary Luke Jones from Our Lady of Grace Monastery told WRTV in November of 2024.

In November of 2024, it was the new peanut roundabout in Beech Groveat the intersection Churchman, Perkins, and Southern.

In February of this year, INDOT announced its planning four new roundabouts that are set to come to Muncie and various ones popping up around Hamilton County. In each city and county, leaders tell WRTV that goal of the roundabouts are to intersections safer.

“Hallelujah,” one southeast side resident told WRTV.

That’s reaction from people who live near Southport and Five Points Road when told a roundabout is expected to replace the existing 4 way stop.

“During rush hour, school buses are letting out because the school is here, so the traffic gets really congested and backed up,” Michael Bauer told WRTV.

Data from Indianapolis metropolitan planning organization show the intersection had 64 crashes within a four-year study period.

“They are going to take our land, and I can’t play out here for fun with my little sister anymore and someone could easily crash into our house because it’s so close,” Scotty Flowers told WRTV.

But not everyone is excited for the new roundabout.

The city says the estimated cost of the project is about $2.8 million dollars.

“I think it’s just time, the traffic moves a lot freely, there is not as much congestion,” Bauer added.

Its all to make intersections like these around the central Indiana much safer.

“Just bear with the progress, it’s going to hurt for a while but once it’s done it will be worth it,” Bauer concluded.

For more information on the 2025 construction season click here.