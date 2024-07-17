City of Indianapolis to extend Eagle Creek Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — Eagle Creek Trail is expanding in a way that will make Indianapolis more connected than ever before.

The Department of Public Works is extending the Eagle Creek Trail by 4.7 miles.

The $10 million investment will link existing trails that run through southwest Indianapolis to the north side near Boone County.

The trail expansion will also connect Vandalia, B&O and P&E trails offering more connectivity.

“We want to make sure that residents have the opportunity to connect with various neighborhoods and use different forms of transportation to do so,” explained DPW spokesperson Auboni Hart. “Whether they're walking, biking or even scooting, we want to make sure residents have that opportunity, and they have the opportunity to do so safely.”

The Eagle Creek expansion is the latest effort by the city to make the area more walkable.

Additional projects on the Monon and Nickel Plate trails have aimed to give cyclists and pedestrians a seamless commute.

“Continuing to push this network of trails will offer residents an opportunity to safely engage with that beauty in a way that doesn't require a car,” Hart shared. “They can engage with residents of varying neighborhoods while doing so.”

The trail is scheduled to be completed by fall 2025.