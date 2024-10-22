City of Indianapolis to install 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to Indianapolis in a little under two weeks and the Circle City is hoping to offer her a warm welcome.
32 Swift-related street signs are being installed around the city this week, including the following:
- Labyrinth Lane
- The Man Drive
- Midnights Drive
- So High School Street
- Wonderland Avenue
- London Boy Lane
- Cruel Summer Court
- Style Drive
- Fortnight Drive
- Long Live Lane
- Enchanted Lane
- Cornelia Street
- happiness Avenue
- Starlight Street
- Delicate Drive
- Bad Blood Boulevard
- Innocent Street
- Dress Drive
- Afterglow Road
- mirrorball Boulevard
- Bejeweled Boulevard
- invisible string Avenue
- Gorgeous Drive
- Lover Lane
- August Avenue
- Our Song Street
- All Too Well Way
- Getaway Car Drive
- ….Ready For It? Road
- Blank Space Boulevard
- 13th Street
- Swift Street
This comes after a graphic of Swift was installed on the JW Mariott hotel downtown.
Swift will be performing Nov. 1-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
