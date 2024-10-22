City of Indianapolis to install 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to Indianapolis in a little under two weeks and the Circle City is hoping to offer her a warm welcome.

32 Swift-related street signs are being installed around the city this week, including the following:



Labyrinth Lane

The Man Drive

Midnights Drive

So High School Street

Wonderland Avenue

London Boy Lane

Cruel Summer Court

Style Drive

Fortnight Drive

Long Live Lane

Enchanted Lane

Cornelia Street

happiness Avenue

Starlight Street

Delicate Drive

Bad Blood Boulevard

Innocent Street

Dress Drive

Afterglow Road

mirrorball Boulevard

Bejeweled Boulevard

invisible string Avenue

Gorgeous Drive

Lover Lane

August Avenue

Our Song Street

All Too Well Way

Getaway Car Drive

….Ready For It? Road

Blank Space Boulevard

13th Street

Swift Street

This comes after a graphic of Swift was installed on the JW Mariott hotel downtown.

Swift will be performing Nov. 1-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

