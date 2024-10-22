Watch Now
City of Indianapolis to install 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to Indianapolis in a little under two weeks and the Circle City is hoping to offer her a warm welcome.

32 Swift-related street signs are being installed around the city this week, including the following:

  • Labyrinth Lane
  • The Man Drive
  • Midnights Drive
  • So High School Street
  • Wonderland Avenue
  • London Boy Lane
  • Cruel Summer Court
  • Style Drive
  • Fortnight Drive
  • Long Live Lane
  • Enchanted Lane
  • Cornelia Street
  • happiness Avenue
  • Starlight Street
  • Delicate Drive
  • Bad Blood Boulevard
  • Innocent Street
  • Dress Drive
  • Afterglow Road
  • mirrorball Boulevard
  • Bejeweled Boulevard
  • invisible string Avenue
  • Gorgeous Drive
  • Lover Lane
  • August Avenue
  • Our Song Street
  • All Too Well Way
  • Getaway Car Drive
  • ….Ready For It? Road
  • Blank Space Boulevard
  • 13th Street
  • Swift Street
 This comes after a graphic of Swift was installed on the JW Mariott hotel downtown.

Swift will be performing Nov. 1-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

