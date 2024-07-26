City of Westfield named on list of Best Places to Live for Families

WESTFIELD — The City of Westfield has been named as one of the best places to live for families in the nation.

Westfield came in No. 19 on the Fortune Well Top 50 Best Places to Live for Families.

More than 2,000 locations were evaluated by the financial magazine, and Westfield is the only city in the state to make the top 50.

According to Fortune Well, cities were evaluated on factors like health care, education, affordability and resources for seniors.

Westfield is a fast growing city. According to data from the U.S. Census, Westfield’s population increased by 7.7% between July 1,2021 and July 1, 2022. The percentage was the 6th largest increase in the nation.

Recently, the city unveiled an 8-year plan to develop the city over the next 8-years. It includes 52 planned projects, including parks, road projects, roundabouts, and trail projects.

WATCH | Westfield investing $186 million in future improvements