Westfield investing $186 million in city improvements

WESTFIELD— The city of Westfield unveiled an 8-year plan to develop the city over the next 8-years.

“Right now, people sleep in Westfield, but they don’t really live, work and play in Westfield,” shared first year Westfield Mayor Scott Willis.

“We want to diversify our economy and diversify what's offered in Westfield. That (way), you can truly live, work and play in our community.”

On Monday, Willis revealed the city’s inaugural comprehensive Capital Improvement Plan which includes 52 planned projects over the next 8-years, including parks, road projects, roundabouts, and trail projects.

WRTV Construction has already begun in parts of Westfield

26 of the projects are fully or partially funded and another 26 are actively working to find funding.

“It's a plan that includes roads, trails, parks, and roundabout projects in the city of Westfield (costing) $186 million of infrastructure investment,” explained Westfield Public Works Director Johnathon Nail. “We're excited to to bring these projects forward to our residents and it's gonna be a big change with Westfield.”

The need to modernize the city’s road and walkways is much needed, according to city officials, as the city has experienced unprecedented growth.

wrtv The improvements include many walkways and city streets

According to data from the U.S. Census, Westfield’s population increased by 7.7% between July 1,2021 and July 1, 2022. The percentage was the 6th largest increase in the nation.

Westfield resident Steve Latour has seen the growth firsthand.

“We've got now 60,000 people who are looking for amenities and places to go,” shared Latour. “I can see where this is going to be really important for us in the future.”

Latour shares that he feels the investment can make Westfield one of the best communities in the state.

“I feel like Westfield is primed to be the (next) successful city in our county and the next great city in the state of Indiana.”

