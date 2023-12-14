City reopens kennels to public for first time since COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in more than 3.5 years, Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) will open its kennels to the public.

The city closed dog kennels to the public in 2020 as a COVID-19 precaution.

IACS announced Thursday that its launching a pilot program that will reopen its dog kennels to individuals and families looking to adopt a pet.

The city’s decision to limit foot traffic in the kennels has been met with criticism over the past few years from advocates who said it’s negatively impacted adoptions.

Members of the public now have access to two of the shelter’s kennel rooms at 2600 S. Harding St., from 12-5 p.m. daily, to see and interact with dogs available for adoption.

"By piloting specific days and times, IACS staff will be able to monitor the impact to animals, measure success in the form of increased adoptions and fosters, and determine an appropriate long-term schedule," according to a news release.

“What started as a COVID-era precaution eventually became the norm due to staffing levels, the health of the animals, and the potential for public disruptions to operations,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “By reopening kennels to the public, we increase the likelihood of live outcomes and reduce barriers for these animals to find safe homes and new families.”

In recent years, the shelter has coordinated adoptions by appointment and more recently on a walk-in basis.

“Our kennel space issues have persisted and will not improve unless something changes,” said Kelly Diamond, Administrator of Policy and Planning for IACS. “This is an opportunity to improve upon our previous approach and make informed changes that best support our animals.”

During this pilot, potential dog adopters must check-in with the front desk when they arrive at the shelter, according to the city.

Potential adopters should submit an application before arriving to the shelter to reduce processing and review times.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl recently announced her resignation effective February 2.

It’s not clear why Trennepohl resigned.

IACS has faced scrutiny in recent years for euthanizing adoptable animals, delays surrounding the new animal shelter, and other issues.

The city’s live release rate is currently 83%, which is the lowest it’s been since 2015 when it was 81%.

That means 83% of the animals are leaving the shelter alive through adoptions, rescues or returning to owner.

WRTV obtained a copy of Trennepohl’s resignation letter.

“It is my hope that providing a longer notice period will allow for a smoother transition of my responsibilities and ensure that any outstanding projects are completed or handed over seamlessly,” said Trennepohl in her resignation letter. “I am committed to working diligently during this time to wrap up my current projects and assist in the transition process.”

IACS Administrator of Operations Sid Perry also resigned effective December 29.

“I am at the place in life where I need to spend more time with my family and take care of my health,” read Perry’s resignation letter.

The City has opened applications for both of those positions.

