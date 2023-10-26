Hogsett announces plans for new IACS shelter location, plans at Sherman Park fall through

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly three years after plans were announced to build a new Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter at Sherman Park, a new plan has been set forth by Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city of Indianapolis.

WRTV Investigates reported in August that the property at Sherman Park — the site of the former RCA Plant — hit snags in progression as federal funding requests were never approved.

At that time, Abbey Brands, the director at Indianapolis Business and Neighborhood Services (BNS), which oversees IACS spoke with WRTV.

"Where we are today is just a delay with the site, unfortunately," Brands said. "And I think it’s good to remember that the Sherman Park site is kind of two projects. There’s the larger city project to get the site rehabilitated for reuse and redevelopment and then there’s the project to place the animal shelter there."

Now, despite millions spent on the Sherman Park property since February 2021, the city will look to build on a new location on the city's southeast side. The new site is something Brands says is a better fit for the project.

"Based on the zip code and where it's located and the size of the site and not the need for remediation that these kind of industrial sites require the stars aligned it was the perfect opportunity," Brands said.

The money that was spent on remediation of the Sherman Park site came from American Rescue Plan dollars. However, the city says those funds wont go to waste because they still plan on revitalizing the site. According to Brands The city will be conducting an RFP or Request for proposal of the site. They hope to have that out by Q1 of 2024. The RFP will focus on private development for the site

The new proposed site is the former Clearstream property, located at 5001 E. Raymond Street.

“With a new location, we are able to accelerate progress on a new facility while continuing our remediation and development commitments on the Near Eastside,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “This new site will bring a community resource to a vacant lot while serving Indy zip codes with some of the highest animal care needs in the City.”

According to the city, the former Clearstream property is owned by the Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA), but has sat dormant for nearly 20 years. The city is currently in the process of taking over the site. The plan on taking ownership of it before the end of the year.

The new shelter will be located in the 46203 zip code, historically the second-highest zip code in Marion County for stray pick-ups and animal control-related runs. The 46201 zip code is the highest in Marion County and is in close proximity to the new proposed site.

The new facility, according to the city, will be funded by a $19 million bond approved by the City-County Council, a capital campaign by Friends of Indy Animals, a $3 million grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and multiple gifts from companies, individuals and foundations.

Additionally, Friends of Indy Animals announced the "Journey Home" campaign, a $7 million fundraising initiative to support a new municipal animal welfare center and shelter.

You can donate to the campaign by clicking here.