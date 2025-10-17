Clear Path speed cameras issue more than 168,000 violations in five months

INDIANAPOLIS — Automated speed cameras in the Clear Path construction zone on Indianapolis' northeast side have caught more than 168,000 speeding violations since enforcement began in May, generating over $601,000 in fines for the state.

Indiana Department of Transportation data through October 10 shows the Safe Zone program has issued:



162,096 first-offense warnings (no fine)

4,027 second-offense citations ($75 fine each)

2,412 third or subsequent violations ($150 fine each)

All collected fines go to the state's General Fund, INDOT said.

The cameras sent an additional 108,741 courtesy notices to drivers before enforcement officially began in early May.

INDOT clarified that enforcement doesn't happen every day — only when construction workers are present in the work zone, as required by state law.

Program expansion after success

INDOT has expanded the Safe Zone program after seeing a 70% reduction in excessive speeds where enforcement is already active.

The program, which currently operates in the Clear Path I-465/I-69 construction zone in Marion County, will add speed cameras to:



I-70 construction zone in Hancock County between mile markers 105 and 109 near Greenfield

I-80/90 construction zone in Steuben County in northeast Indiana

WATCH | INDOT expands its Safe Zone Program

How Safe Zones work

The automated system monitors speeds in construction zones and captures license plate images of vehicles traveling at least 11 mph over the posted limit. After data validation, notices are mailed to vehicle owners.

The penalty structure includes:

