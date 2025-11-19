ISP: Two Kirklin Township Marshals involved in shooting stemming from traffic stop in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting involving two Kirklin Township Marshals on Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Piers of the Indiana State Police, the shooting stemmed from a traffic stop on State Road 29 just south of County Road 400 North at around 8:45 p.m.

One of the marshals was taken to an Indianapolis area hospital in stable condition. ISP said the other marshal did not sustain injuries from the shooting because the bullet hit his protective vest. Out of an abundance of caution, he is being checked out.

As for the suspect, ISP said they were taken to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment after being hit by a single round. Their condition is unknown.

ISP said they are in the early stages of its investigation.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update when more information becomes available.