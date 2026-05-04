Coca-Cola Consolidated to invest $35 million in Indianapolis facility

INDIANAPOLIS — Coca-Cola Consolidated is investing $35 million to expand local manufacturing capabilities in Indianapolis, the company announced on Monday.

The company plans to add a new bottling production line at its Indianapolis facility, located at 5000 West 25th Street, specifically for bottling beverages in glass bottles. The facility will become one of only three in the nation to bottle beverages in glass.

The company expects the expansion to create 15 to 20 new full-time jobs, with an additional economic boost from construction, supplies and local services.

“This expansion is another example of how we strategically invest in our business to build a solid operational foundation and create opportunities for our teammates in the communities where they live and work,” said Dave Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer at Coca-Cola Consolidated, in a news release. “We are excited about the impact this investment will have in the local community and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationships with dedicated community partners.”

Coca-Cola Consolidated says the company already employs more than 1,200 workers in the Hoosier State across nine facilities.