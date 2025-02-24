College Goal Sunday emphasizes the importance of FAFSA filing

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, high school students and their parents across Indiana gathered to participate in College Goal Sunday, an initiative aimed at simplifying the sometimes complicated process of completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

This year, the event saw up to 40 locations throughout the state where volunteers offered assistance to students seeking guidance on how to apply for federal financial aid.

Matt Krieg, a coordinator of the event at Beech Grove High School emphasized the importance of FAFSA.

"Even if the student right now isn't going to go (to college), in six months they may go. Some type of post-secondary education can be a real benefit," Krieg said.

The significance of FAFSA is underscored by university sophomore Katherine Lotter, who participated in the event for her filing and to help others navigate the process.

"FAFSA really did help me," she said. "That was a huge decider when it came to where I wanted to go."

The process of filing a FAFSA can be overwhelming, especially when filing for the first time.

"I remember the first year, my family, we tried to do it on our own, and it was a complete disaster," Lotter recalled.

As of February 14, only 33.6% of 12th graders in Indiana had submitted their FAFSA applications, highlighting the need for continued support as the April 15 filing deadline approaches.

"There's a lot of different aid that may use this, including federal student loans that have a low interest rate and various repayment terms," Krieg said.

Despite challenges along the way, volunteers are committed to assisting students until the deadline.

"One of our volunteers throughout the state of Indiana will be happy to help them file that FAFSA," Krieg said.

Lotter's experience illustrates that support can make a significant difference.

"I'm filing for FAFSA still. It is still very helpful,” Lotter explained.

A full list of resources for families struggling to file can be found on the College Goal Sunday Website.