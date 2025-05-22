Watch Now
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Passes Away: A Tribute to His Iconic Collection

MICHAEL CONROY/AP
Indianapolis Colts owner Jimmy Irsay poses with his guitar in his office at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2006.
INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, passed away this week at the age of 65. While he was best known to football fans for his role with the Colts, Irsay was also celebrated for curating an impressive collection of American sports, music, and cultural memorabilia.

He even took his collection on the road, organizing the "Jim Irsay Collection" tour, which blended live concerts with free admission for fans.

Among the standout pieces were rare guitars, historic memorabilia, and unique artifacts that celebrated American culture.

Rock and Roll Memorabilia

The collection boasts an extensive range of vintage guitars, some played by legendary artists. Highlights include:

FULL LANDSCAPE IMAGE (64).png

  • Kurt Cobain’s Fender Mustang from the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video, valued at $4.6 million.
FULL LANDSCAPE IMAGE (65).png

  • Jerry Garcia’s custom “Tiger” guitar, used in his final show.
20150020001_view1e.jpeg

  • Ringo Starr’s bass drum from The Beatles’ iconic 1964 Ed Sullivan Show debut, valued at $2 million, alongside his first Ludwig kit at $2.2 million.
Copy of 2022.032.0001_view1.jpeg

  • Miles Davis' Martin Committee Trumpet
FULL LANDSCAPE IMAGE (62).png

  • Bob Dylan’s guitar from the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where he famously “went electric,” valued at $965,000.
FULL LANDSCAPE IMAGE (63).png

  • Jimi Hendricks 1991 Gibson Hall of Fame Flying V guitar

Pop Culture Treasures

Irsay's collection also features unique pop culture artifacts:

2022.034.0001_view1.jpeg

  • Wilson, the volleyball from Cast Away.
2022.040.0001_view1.jpeg

  • A golden ticket from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
20230130001_view1.jpeg

  • Al Pacino’s shooting script from Scarface.
2021.037.0001_view1.jpeg

  • Sylvester Stallone’s early notebook drafts for Rocky.

Sports Memorabilia

Among the sports items in his collection are:

2022.030.0001_view1.jpeg

  • Muhammad Ali’s 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” Championship Belt, purchased for $6.18 million.
2020.015.0001_view1.jpeg

  • Jackie Robinson’s 1953 game-used bat, a testament to courage in sports and civil rights.
2022.041.0001_view1.jpeg

  • Secretariat’s saddle from the 1973 Belmont Stakes, acquired for $2 million.
FULL LANDSCAPE IMAGE (66).png

  • 1954 Sports Illustrated, first Issue

Irsay's collection also included significant American historical artifacts, such as John F. Kennedy's rocking chair from 1961.

