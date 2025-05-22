Colts Owner Jim Irsay Passes Away: A Tribute to His Iconic Collection

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, passed away this week at the age of 65. While he was best known to football fans for his role with the Colts, Irsay was also celebrated for curating an impressive collection of American sports, music, and cultural memorabilia.
He even took his collection on the road, organizing the "Jim Irsay Collection" tour, which blended live concerts with free admission for fans.
Among the standout pieces were rare guitars, historic memorabilia, and unique artifacts that celebrated American culture.
Rock and Roll Memorabilia
The collection boasts an extensive range of vintage guitars, some played by legendary artists. Highlights include:
- Kurt Cobain’s Fender Mustang from the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video, valued at $4.6 million.
- Jerry Garcia’s custom “Tiger” guitar, used in his final show.
- Ringo Starr’s bass drum from The Beatles’ iconic 1964 Ed Sullivan Show debut, valued at $2 million, alongside his first Ludwig kit at $2.2 million.
- Miles Davis' Martin Committee Trumpet
- Bob Dylan’s guitar from the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where he famously “went electric,” valued at $965,000.
- Jimi Hendricks 1991 Gibson Hall of Fame Flying V guitar
Pop Culture Treasures
Irsay's collection also features unique pop culture artifacts:
- Wilson, the volleyball from Cast Away.
- A golden ticket from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
- Al Pacino’s shooting script from Scarface.
- Sylvester Stallone’s early notebook drafts for Rocky.
Sports Memorabilia
Among the sports items in his collection are:
- Muhammad Ali’s 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” Championship Belt, purchased for $6.18 million.
- Jackie Robinson’s 1953 game-used bat, a testament to courage in sports and civil rights.
- Secretariat’s saddle from the 1973 Belmont Stakes, acquired for $2 million.
- 1954 Sports Illustrated, first Issue
Irsay's collection also included significant American historical artifacts, such as John F. Kennedy's rocking chair from 1961.