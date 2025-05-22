Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, passes away at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, the team posted on X.

x/@Colts

The post says Irsay's fondest memories came from his youth, working training camps in Baltimore. He established relationships with players, coaches and staff who he considered "his extended family."

His time in the NFL spanned over 50 years. He was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. He took sole ownership in 1997, leading the team to several series and division titles and its first Super Bowl Championship.

According to the post, Irsay made philanthropy a daily endeavor, and his generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state and the country. He helped countless organizations and touched several lives.