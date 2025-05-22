Watch Now
SportsIndianapolis Colts

Actions

Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, passes away at 65

Colts Irsay Ill Football
Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Irsay made his first training camp trip Sunday, July 28, 2024, marking his first sideline appearance since falling at his home last fall. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Colts Irsay Ill Football
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, the team posted on X.

Screenshot 2025-05-21 200347.png

The post says Irsay's fondest memories came from his youth, working training camps in Baltimore. He established relationships with players, coaches and staff who he considered "his extended family."

His time in the NFL spanned over 50 years. He was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. He took sole ownership in 1997, leading the team to several series and division titles and its first Super Bowl Championship.

According to the post, Irsay made philanthropy a daily endeavor, and his generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state and the country. He helped countless organizations and touched several lives.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.