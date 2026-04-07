Colts to host free electronic recycling event at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Republic services have teamed up to host a free recycling event at Lucas Oil Stadium, the team announced in a press release on Monday.

Residents and businesses looking to safely dispose of unwanted electronics can do so from 8 a.m. to noon on May 16 at the Lucas Oil Stadium South Parking Lot, 500 S. Capitol Ave. Participants are asked to enter the lot through Capitol Avenue, where staff will be ready to help unload the electronics from vehicles for free.

The first 400 cars will receive a partner-branded, clear stadium bag and a stadium cup, and will be eligible to win raffle prizes. Recyclers will have a chance to meet Colts mascot Blue and Colts cheerleaders.

A complete list of accepted electronic items is available online.

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