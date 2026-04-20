Columbia City man dies in fatal crash in Dekalb County

DEKALB COUNTY — A man has died after crashing into a tree in Dekalb County on Monday morning, Indiana State Police said.

ISP troopers were dispatched to the area of the 325 mile marker on I-69 at around 9:30 a.m.

The initial investigation indicates that a Ford E-350 Cargo Van was traveling northbound before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

30-year-old Conner Sheets of Columbia City, Indiana, the driver and sole occupant, was pronounced deceased.

This crash remains under investigation.

Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn Fire Department, Garrett Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the Dekalb County Coroner’s Office, assisted ISP at the scene.

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