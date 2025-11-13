Community mourns Delaware County deputy who died doing 'what he wanted to do in his life'

DELAWARE COUNTY — A Delaware County community is mourning the loss of Corporal Blake Reynolds, who was killed Wednesday morning on I-69 while helping a stranded driver.

For Renee and Tory Pierce, Reynolds was more than just a law enforcement officer — he was a friend who made a lasting impact on their family.

"We have autistic twins, and he used to work with Help at Homes, and he was part of their staff, so we got to know him really well," Renee Pierce said. "They had somebody who was their peer, their peer didn't look at them as disabled. He looked at them as just one of the guys to hang out with, and that meant a lot to our family."

WRTV

Wednesday morning, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Reynolds stopped to help a stranded semi driver on Interstate 69 near mile marker 247. Investigators say Reynolds pulled over with his lights flashing, but while standing outside of his patrol car, he was hit by another semi truck that lost control.

"The first thing that came to my head was Blake, because he works third shift. He loves working third shift. That's where all the action was, he said," Tory Pierce said.

The Pierces say Reynolds had recently started an exciting new chapter in his life.

Delaware County Sheriff's Office

"He just got married. He's all excited about that. So we talked about that a lot. Yeah, and he just bought a house," Renee Pierce said.

They describe Reynolds as someone with a huge heart who always put others first.

"He loved doing things for people. Always put everybody else first. If you needed help, he's right there," Tory Pierce said.

WRTV

"This is his dream job. This is what he wanted to do. He wanted to protect and serve, and he did exactly what he wanted to do in his life," Renee Pierce added.

Wednesday evening, the Pierces stopped by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office to find a patrol car parked outside with flowers on the windshield, remembering their dear friend.

"It was a prayer for his family. That's what it was. This is a prayer for him and his family that he finds peace and they find peace," Renee Pierce said.

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into the crash. The driver of the semi that hit Reynolds was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.