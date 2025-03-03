Community remembers rising football star killed in car accident

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN — Mason Alexander, an 18-year-old promising athlete from Indianapolis, tragically lost his life in a car accident on Saturday night, cutting short what many believed to be a bright future.

A recent graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School, Mason had just enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh on a full football scholarship this past January.

The Royal turned Panther was in town during the University of Pittsburgh's spring break. When traveling as a passenger down Florida Road, the car lost control and hit a tree. Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of Alexander's Coaches, Logan Weaver, was devastated when he heard of Alexander's passing.

"It's pretty devastating, man—he was just happy to be back in town."

WRTV

Weaver said that Alexander had just texted him the day prior about attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Alexander was texting Weaver that he had hoped to be able to compete in the NFL's pre-draft workouts in a few short years.

Pittsburgh head football coach Pat Narduzzi released a heartfelt statement on social media, reflecting on Mason's brief but impactful time at the university:

“I received a call this morning that no parent, teacher or coach ever wants to get—the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life. Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander’s passing. Mason had just enrolled at Pitt in January following his early graduation from Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern High School. Even during that short time, he made a great impression on all of us. Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family. He will always be a Panther to us. The Alexander family and Mason’s many loved ones and friends will be in our prayers.”

The Hamilton Southeastern School District released the following statement regarding the former football star's passing:

Our school community is mourning the loss of Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Mason Alexander, who died in a car accident this weekend. This tragedy has deeply impacted our students, staff, and families.

Mason was a beloved member of our school community and a multisport athlete, known for his kindness, leadership, and infectious energy. As Royals Football Coach Mike Kelly shared:

"Mason was a special young man who touched the lives of everyone he met. His smile, presence, and energy would light up every room he was in. Our hearts are heavy during this difficult time."

To support students and staff, Hamilton Southeastern Schools has mobilized its crisis response team. We recognize the importance of providing time and space for processing emotions, and resources will be available as needed.

We appreciate the compassion and ongoing support as we navigate this loss together.

On Sunday, one of Mason’s coaches, Logan Weaver, visited the crash site to pay tribute to his friend.

"Mason was a huge eye-opener to me," Weaver said. "He really put kids on the map, not just himself, but every kid that he played with."

Weaver hopes memories of Mason go beyond his impact on the field.

"I hope people remember how much fun and how personal he was, and how much he cared for others," he said.

"Just keep him remembered as an athlete that can continue to work on and off the field and be a player in the community, not just on the field," Weaver added.

Hamilton Southeastern High School plans to host a balloon release to honor Mason at the school's football stadium on Monday night.