INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country, TSA agents are facing the pressure of financial uncertainty, working without pay due to a partial government shutdown.

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Community steps up to help TSA workers struggling amidst shutdown

Travelers passing through the Indianapolis International Airport shared their appreciation of the dedicated agents with WRTV on Thursday.

“They have to pay for gas or childcare and just have other economic responsibilities, and so the fact that they're still showing up to work without a paycheck, really says a lot about the TSA agents,” Kyle Malone, an Indianapolis resident and traveler, said.

Kevin Smith is the president of the union representing TSA agents statewide. His workers have not cashed a check in more than a month.

"Once that full paycheck doesn't come in, that's when things start to get a little dicey. Morale starts to drop more, and the stress increases. It's not like we're not under enough stress the way it is with our jobs, keeping the traveling public safe," said Smith.

Smith said TSA agents are still playing financial catch-up due to the lengthy government shutdown last year.

"People are just starting to get their loans paid back that they had to take out from the last time around, and things of that nature. That's the biggest fear and the biggest stressor on all the officers right now is when are we going to get paid," said Smith.

WRTV

Some people in the community said they understand that TSA workers have been under a lot of pressure. Some have stepped up, donating gift cards or gas cards. Local restaurants have donated meals.

If you would like to donate to the TSA workers at the Indianapolis International Airport, you can contact Kevin Smith at afgelocal618@outlook.com.