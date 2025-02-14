Community unites to support family after loss of children in Plainfield Crash

PLAINFIELD — People across the country have stepped in to support a family who lost both of their young kids after a Plainfield crash.

On February 5th, Avon police chased a man driving a car that he allegedly stole and that man collided with the family's SUV in the area of U.S. 40 and Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Iris, a 2-month-old infant, died at the scene. The 3-year-old boy, Ares was badly burned and died Wednesday after being taken off life support.

Family says he was able to donate two organs to help save other kids' lives.

"We're calling Ares a superhero," shared Ashlee Vitz, a family friend. "Even after his last breath, like you guys have covered, he was only three, and his life got taken from him, and his mom made the really courageous choice to allow him to be an organ donor."

The family participated in an honor walk, where loved ones lined the corridor, creating a wall of support as Ares was taken for organ donation.

So far, more than $87,000 has been raised to help the grieving family.

"They are really appreciative of all the community support, all the family support and love that they've shown, and they're holding up as best they can with as part of a tragedy as this was," said Vitz.

The family says no one should have to go through this and is waiting for their day in court.

"No family should have to go through this. It's a devastating loss. The person that murdered these kids shouldn't have been allowed to be out in the public, and this never should have happened. So, we are dealing with all the emotions that go around that. but we are hopeful in the justice system, that justice will be served here and that he will be held accountable for his actions, and we hope that this story can encourage other people to make better choices in life, to hang on to their loved ones as tightly as they can," said Vitz.

S'doni Pettis is charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death, three counts of causing catastrophic injury while operating a vehicle with a Schedule 1 or 2 substance, and auto theft for his role in the crash.