Concerns about TSA staffing, delays grow as spring break travel ramps up during shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS — As Spring Break travel ramps up, TSA staffing concerns are growing at airports nationwide, including Indianapolis as a partial government shutdown impacts funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

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Concerns about TSA staffing, delays grow as spring break travel ramps up

The shutdown has cut funding to the Department of Homeland Security, impacting TSA officers are now working without pay.

Kevin Smith, a TSA officer and president of AFGE Local 618, a union representing Indiana agents, said the situation is taking a toll on them.

"This one's really hitting hard. We just recently came back off of a 43-day shutdown and are now having to go through it again. Today marks the 28th day without pay," Smith said.

He told WRTV his officers are still paying catch up on missed bills from the first shutdown. Since then, they've only had six pay periods.

Smith said six officers have quit at Indianapolis International Airport since the first government shutdown in the fall.

On Thursday, about a dozen called out sick.

"It does put a strain on things. We are lucky that we aren't as big of an airport," Smith said.

In Indianapolis, TSA anticipates approximately 623,000 passengers will be departing out of the airport between March 10 and April 13 for both Spring Break and the NCAA tournament.

The staffing shortages have already caused major disruptions at larger airports across the country, with wait times of three and four hours reported at locations like Hobby and JFK.

WRTV put wait times to the test with two spring break travelers. We asked the travelers to start their stop watches on their phones to time how long it took them to get through security. It took Justin over 18 and a half minutes. Mel came in at just over 13 minutes.

WRTV NIKKI DEMENTRI

Keep in mind, this may not be the case for every traveler.

Mel Goldstein, who was traveling to Miami for spring break, said she and her college roomates were already anticipated longer wait times.

"My roommates and I were just talking like, 'Okay, we have to plan ahead because we have to get to the airport earlier,'" Goldstein said.

Smith said wait times in Indianapolis are still relatively typical during Spring Break but warned that could change.

"Throughout the day we will have our little pushes here and there," Smith said.

He is urging travelers to arrive early.

"I could definitely say start getting here those two hours early," Smith said.

And if the shutdown drags on, Smith said the impact on travelers could get worse.

"The more people that either quit or call out, it will start to increase our wait times," Smith said.

Despite the hardship, Smith said many of his officers remain committed.

"If we're here, we want to be here. We just want our pay," Smith said.

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He also had a message for travelers passing through.

"A little bit of extra kindness as you guys are coming through," Smith said.

TSA says about 300 officers nationwide have left the agency since the current shutdown began.

If you are traveling over spring break, officials recommend arriving at the airport, including Indianapolis, at least two hours early.

Wait times can vary depending on where you are flying from.

The busiest days for Spring Break 2026 are anticipated to be:

• March 12 – 16

• March 20 – 23

• March 27 – 30

• April 2 – 7

• April 13

The busiest time of day during these dates will be between 4 a.m. – 8 a.m.

