Congressman Shreve reports progress at USPS distribution facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Congressman Jefferson Shreve (R-IN) said that the U.S. Postal Service distribution hub in Indianapolis is seeing progress, after it caused issues to customers for months.

Shreve reports a 21% improvement in mail service at the facility, from 72% in December to 93% today.

Many constituents expressed frustration about extended wait times for mail and packages. The issue heightened when a video surfaced showing the inside of the facility.

WRTV had previously reported that customers were told the delays were due, in part, to weather conditions. However, during his investigation, Shreve learned that the real issue stemmed from the USPS's transition from a smaller, older facility to the new, much larger distribution center.

Shreve led a letter from Indiana’s Congressional delegation to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, pressing for improvements at the Indianapolis hub.

Recently, Shreve said he toured the facility and confronted USPS officials about the persistent delivery issues that had plagued it since its opening last year.

Rep. Shreve said, "Since taking office, way too many constituents expressed frustration with delays at the USPS distribution hub in Indy. I led Indiana’s Congressional delegation to get answers. There are good people at our Postal Service, but the planning for this huge distribution hub was lousy — and it’s been costly. We are making progress. And I’ll keep my foot on the gas to continue delivering results.”