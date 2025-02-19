Indiana congressman uncovers the reasoning behind USPS delays at Indianapolis Distribution Hub

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV has investigated significant delays at an Indianapolis USPS distribution facility. After weeks of seeking answers, a Hoosier congressman has shed light on the situation.

In a phone call with WRTV, Congressman Jefferson Shreve broke down what led him to write a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding an investigation into what is causing the delays.

"The U.S. Postal Service is our responsibility, and the service has not been delivering," Shreve said.

The letter signed by Indiana federal delegates on both sides of the aisle calls for accountability.

“It's got nothing to do with politics, it's got everything to do about taking care of the taxpayer,” Shreve added.

Senator Todd Young, whose office has received similar complaints from constituents, reinforced this sentiment. In a statement to WRTV, he stated:

“I’ve heard from hundreds of Hoosiers about mail and package delivery delays, particularly delays linked to the Indianapolis distribution hub. We’re pressing for answers on why these problems are occurring. Hoosiers deserve reliable access to these essential services and if problems exist, the Postal Service should provide a plan to address any issues and reduce delays.”

WRTV has asked USPS numerous times over the past two weeks what is causing the delays and has been told the issue is weather.

Shreve said he received a different answer from USPS.

“The preliminary response has been related to the transition to this new facility on Brookville Road,” Shreve explained. “It’s not weather-related. It is related to the transition from a smaller, older facility to this much larger facility.”

WRTV reached out to USPS who confirmed Shreve’s claims:

The Postal Service is working around the clock to address recent service delays in the Greater Indianapolis area.

As background, the Postal Service recently opened a new Regional Processing & Distribution Center in Indianapolis and restructured its operations. During this transition period, weather impacts throughout the Midwest also contributed to service delays. Additionally, facility transitions were completed two weeks ago, and postal officials are working to ramp up operations following the change.

We remain committed to restoring normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced and appreciate your patience as we enhance and restore the level of service you expect and deserve. Customers are encouraged to visit our Service Alerts page at Service Alerts - Newsroom - About.usps.com for up-to-date information on service impacts.

Shreve cautioned that the problems in Indiana could have national implications.

"They need to figure this out," he said. "That's their job."

In addition to seeking answers about the delays, lawmakers are also concerned about USPS’s customer service which has many frustrated.

"That's not acceptable," Shreve said.

While the USPS stated it is working around the clock to fix these delays, no specific timeline has been provided for when operations will return to normal.