Construction begins for new Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is one step closer to its new facility.

Work is underway at the future site of the IACS shelter on East Raymond Street.

IACS says the team is currently preparing the site for drainage and utilities so construction of the building can begin after winter.

The new space will be up to 70,000 square feet, creating a more comfortable environment for animals and addressing capacity issues.

The shelter is located in the 46203 zip code which the city says is the second-highest number of calls for stray animals.

They hope to have it done by 2026.

