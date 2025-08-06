Construction for new sidewalks and infrastructure improvements begins on Ralston Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — $2 million worth of infrastructure changes have begun in Martindale-Brightwood and Hillside.

"This project started when principal of KIPP Indy Legacy High reached out to DPW," said Divine Triplett, Department of Public Works spokesperson.

Triplett said new sidewalks and ADA ramps are currently being added to the neighborhood. The project is happening on Ralston Avenue from 22nd to 23rd Street, 22nd Street from Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue to Ralston Avenue, 23rd Street from Ralston Avenue to Baltimore Avenue and Baltimore Avenue from Hillside Avenue to 23rd Street.

DPW also plans to widen Ralston Avenue from 22nd to 23rd Street.

Longtime resident Elizabeth Gore said the area has been neglected for decades.

"I'll tell you, we have been without sidewalks for so many years, and now that the children are going to school, I find it one of the most important things for safety and for their quality of life, because with the sidewalks, we don't have to worry about them being in the street and cars don't have to worry about, you know, the opportunity to possibly maybe hit one of our children," said Gore.

Gore says these infrastructure improvements come after the addition of the Frederick Douglass Center, which sparked hope and foot traffic to the area.

"The center in Martindale-Brightwood, the Frederick Douglass Center, is something we've been hoping for, for over 20 years. I've been here 50 years or over 50, and so we've been hoping for sidewalks since the addition," said Gore.

Triplett said DPW heard concerns and is hoping to make the area safer.

"It's important because there are a lot of homes in the area, there's a school, so we want this area to be safe, whether you're traveling by foot, by car, all residents of Indianapolis deserve to feel comfortable and safe to feel wherever they live," said Triplett.

The project is targeted to wrap up in October.