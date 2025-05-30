Construction season is here, and more is on the way

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN — As the weather warms, Indiana transitions into its notorious construction season, impacting drivers across central Indiana.

“I can tell you it’s certainly not pleasant,” one driver remarked about the current driving conditions.

“Just going around adds like five to seven minutes to my commute overall," another driver shared.

City and state officials attribute the surge in construction to a mix of factors, primarily the state’s unpredictable weather.

Johnathon Nail, the director of public works in Westfield, explained the seasonal constraints.

“Unfortunately, our climate is such that we can’t be paving in the wintertime because the temperatures don’t allow it.”

“As soon as (asphalt plants) do open, we try to strike while the iron's hot and get projects well underway,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.

However, Mother Nature is not the sole factor driving the construction boom; the increase in population is pushing officials to upgrade infrastructure.

“We’re trying to keep up with explosive growth in Westfield, and that takes investment in our infrastructure," Nail explained.

“We would love to build and expand all the roads before anyone moves here. That simply isn’t the case," Jensen added.

This population surge is even affecting major routes like U.S. 31.

“That’s a project that will add capacity to the 465-31 interchange there on the north side. We typically wouldn’t come back into an area quite this soon for such a major project," Indiana Department of Transportation spokesperson Natalie Garrett shared.

Drivers, while frustrated, remain hopeful. “If it leads to long-term payout, I’m okay with it,” one driver said.

“But if it’s just for, like, a little short-term change that’s not going to last, I’m not exactly a fan.”

The INDOT website updates a list of ongoing and upcoming construction projects around the state. To learn more, click here.