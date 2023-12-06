Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Coroner identifies man killed in I-465 crash

408314412_744274254408597_4675198727162079817_n.jpg
INDOT
408314412_744274254408597_4675198727162079817_n.jpg
Posted at 12:06 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 12:06:59-05

CARMEL — An Indianapolis man died when a pickup truck crashed on I-465 Tuesday afternoon, the Hamilton County coroner's office said.

Calindo Clemente, 34, was driving the red Ford F-150 that crashed on westbound I-465 near the U.S. 31 ramp, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison said in a news release.

The cause and manner of death remained under investigation pending an autopsy and toxicology tests, Jellison said.

The single-vehicle crash investigation closed the ramp and tied up traffic on the interstate for several hours Tuesday, making for slow driving during the evening rush.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!