Coroner identifies man killed in I-465 crash

CARMEL — An Indianapolis man died when a pickup truck crashed on I-465 Tuesday afternoon, the Hamilton County coroner's office said.

Calindo Clemente, 34, was driving the red Ford F-150 that crashed on westbound I-465 near the U.S. 31 ramp, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison said in a news release.

The cause and manner of death remained under investigation pending an autopsy and toxicology tests, Jellison said.

The single-vehicle crash investigation closed the ramp and tied up traffic on the interstate for several hours Tuesday, making for slow driving during the evening rush.