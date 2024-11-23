Cost of Thanksgiving dinner is down but the need in the community is up

INDIANAPOLIS — The cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner is slightly cheaper, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau.

But local organizations say that slight relief isn't enough to reduce the need this time of year.

Car after car was lining up Friday for free Thanksgiving meal kits at Christ Our King Church on Indy’s north side.

“It will give me an actual meal for that day and for the next week,” said Aleesha Smith, who received a holiday meal kit.

She was one of the dozens of Hoosiers in line for the giveaway, that was held in partnership with the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety.

“Everything is high, the 88-cent bread is two dollars, a gallon of milk is almost three dollars, eggs are two or three dollars,” added Nancy Harper.

The Indiana Farm Bureau reported food costs are still 25% higher than they were pre-pandemic.

But according to their survey, Hoosiers will be paying about 2% less for Thanksgiving dinner this year than they did last year.

“For a meal for 10 people, the market basket cost this year was $53.31 or per person $5.33,” explained Indiana Farm Bureau Chief Economist Dr. Todd Davis.

"Turkey was down, the pumpkin pie filling, the sweet potato, the rolls, and the peas, they all showed a decrease this year,” added the organization’s second Vice President Janis Highley.

Despite some costs being down, local organizations who help feed hungry Hoosiers say the need is still high.

“It’s definitely increased. We definitely have more people needing food and calling,” explained L’Tonya Bowe, a volunteer with Christ Our King Food Pantry. “We have already reached our max that we can serve on Thanksgiving,”

Stephanie Sanders with Mozel Sanders Foundation says they’re aiming to feed 10,000, one of their largest amounts since the pandemic.

“This is not a typical year, we normally have more than enough, but this year 10,000 is not enough,” added Sanders.

If you weren’t able to sign up ahead of time, several walk-in sites will run on a first-come first-serve basis.

Here are the locations for walk-in meals on Thanksgiving Day:

• Augusta Church - 3445 W 71st

• Christ Community Church - 2122 N Keystone Ave

• Fall Creek Church - 380 Fall Creek Pkwy

• First Baptist Church - 880 W 28th St

• First Christian Church - 1145 E Washington St

• Friendship Baptist Church - 1301 N Goodlet Ave

• Greater St James - 3101 E Raymond St

• Jesus House - 3402 N Schofield

• Kingsley Terrace - 2103 E 30th

• Mt Olive - 1003 W 16th St

• Mt. Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church - 709 N Belmont Ave

• Mt Zion - 3500 Graceland Ave

• Resurrection Church - 2502 E 38th St

• Roberts Park UMC - 401 N Delaware

• Tabernacle Presbyterian Church - 418 E 34th

• Trinity Missionary Baptist Church - 3170 Baltimore

• 25 Baptist Church - 525 w 25th



They are also asking for volunteers to help prepare meals at the following locations:

• Tabernacle Presbyterian Church - 418 E 34th St

• Friendship Baptist Church - 1301 N Goodlet Ave

• Roberts Park United Methodist Church - 401 N Delaware St

• P30-3039NPostRd

• Ivy Tech Culinary – 50 W Fall Creek Pkwy N Dr

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

