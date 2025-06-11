Council President Osili commits to change amid calls for Hogsett's resignation

INDIANAPOLIS — City-County Council President Vop Osili made a statement following Monday's controversial council meeting.

During the meeting, the council discussed payment to the law firm Fisher Phillips, which was used to investigate serious allegations of misconduct within the Hogsett administration.

Tension surrounding Hogsett's leadership heightened when a sexual assault accuser was forcibly removed during public commentary.

In Osili's statement, he expressed regret for the trauma she and her supporters experienced, stating that the two-minute limit on public comments may have exacerbated an already difficult moment. “In that, I failed Ms. Roberts, my fellow Councilors, and those who attended the meeting that evening,” he noted.

Osili emphasized the importance of owning mistakes in leadership and praised the courage of survivors, stating that changes will be made in how harassment and misconduct are handled.

The proposal regarding the outstanding invoice from Fisher Phillips will be reviewed by the Council’s Administration and Finance Committee, and the Council will allow Roberts to address the committee.

Osili's remarks come amid calls for Mayor Joe Hogsett to resign following the same investigation, which found the administration "legally compliant" in the handling of complaints in 2017, 2020, and 2023.

Despite the pressure, Hogsett has stated he intends to remain in office, citing the importance of ongoing work in the next two and a half years.

FULL STATEMENT: