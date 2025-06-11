Council President Osili commits to change amid calls for Hogsett's resignation

INDIANAPOLIS — City-County Council President Vop Osili made a statement following Monday's controversial council meeting.
During the meeting, the council discussed payment to the law firm Fisher Phillips, which was used to investigate serious allegations of misconduct within the Hogsett administration.
Tension surrounding Hogsett's leadership heightened when a sexual assault accuser was forcibly removed during public commentary.
In Osili's statement, he expressed regret for the trauma she and her supporters experienced, stating that the two-minute limit on public comments may have exacerbated an already difficult moment. “In that, I failed Ms. Roberts, my fellow Councilors, and those who attended the meeting that evening,” he noted.
Osili emphasized the importance of owning mistakes in leadership and praised the courage of survivors, stating that changes will be made in how harassment and misconduct are handled.
The proposal regarding the outstanding invoice from Fisher Phillips will be reviewed by the Council’s Administration and Finance Committee, and the Council will allow Roberts to address the committee.
Osili's remarks come amid calls for Mayor Joe Hogsett to resign following the same investigation, which found the administration "legally compliant" in the handling of complaints in 2017, 2020, and 2023.
Despite the pressure, Hogsett has stated he intends to remain in office, citing the importance of ongoing work in the next two and a half years.
FULL STATEMENT:
"On Monday, the City-County Council held its regularly scheduled meeting. One of the key items under consideration was payment of the invoice to the law firm Fisher Phillips. The Council engaged Fisher Phillips last year to conduct an investigation into serious allegations involving misconduct in the Hogsett administration, reviewing City-County policies regarding harassment, reporting, and investigative procedures, and offering recommendations for the Council’s consideration.
While I believe and practice upholding the longstanding Council rules that limit public comment to two minutes per speaker, I regret the trauma to Ms. Roberts and her supporters. An already difficult moment for a survivor was made even harder.
As it is my responsibility to ensure the council conducts its business with decorum and civility, I should have called a recess, created space for calm, and shown a sensitivity in that emotionally charged moment. In that, I failed Ms. Roberts, my fellow Councilors, and those who attended the meeting that evening.
I firmly believe as an elected official, we must own our mistakes, take responsibility for our actions, and do better going forward. That is why I am issuing this statement today.
Ms. Roberts and Ms. Ellert have shown tremendous courage. As a result, the council will be enacting meaningful changes in how the issue of harassment and misconduct is relayed, addressed and accounted for in the future. While we did not create this problem, our members will ensure that harassment has no place in our city and county government.
The proposal regarding the outstanding bill from the investigating law firm will be heard by the Council’s Administration and Finance Committee, and I fully support the committee chair’s decision to allow Ms. Roberts and others to address the committee. I will be listening and learning.
I am grateful to the members of the investigative committee for the dedication and seriousness they brought to this work and the commitment they have devoted to the issues raised by Ms. Roberts and Ms. Ellert. It is my plan to continue moving forward, more thoughtfully and more openly."