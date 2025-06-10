More call for Mayor Hogsett's resignation

INDIANAPOLIS — New calls for Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett emerged on Tuesday, following a heated City-County Council meeting Monday evening.
This comes after independent law firm Fisher Phillips found Hogsett and his administration "legally compliant" in all instances of complaints in 2017, 2020 and 2023.
"Indianapolis needs a reset. New leadership is necessary, and Mayor Hogsett should resign," Josh Bain, City-County Councilor for District 21, wrote on X. "If he truly wants what's best for Indianapolis, stepping aside is the right choice. This is about restoring trust, accountability, and allowing the city to move forward.
Bain joins others who have already demanded that the mayor resign over how he handled sexual harassment allegations against his former chief of staff.
Hogsett released this statement Monday night regarding the growing list of those calling for his resignation.
The City-County Council just completed a nearly $500,000, seven-month independent investigation of this Administration. The Fisher Phillips report is clear and shows that as Mayor, I acted according to the law and policy in every circumstance when complaints were reported to me. My cooperation was not only unprecedented but incredibly important to me. Any other questions related to the investigation or report should be directed to Fisher Phillips.
After this report was issued, I committed to working with the City-County Council on the recommendations that came from the report. I have a commitment to the people of this City and the employees of this enterprise to do all we can to make sure our employees feel safe in their working environment. There have been many lessons learned, and I believe working together, we can continue to move our City forward. I am focused on the future and the next 2 ½ years of this term.