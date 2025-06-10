More call for Mayor Hogsett's resignation

INDIANAPOLIS — New calls for Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett emerged on Tuesday, following a heated City-County Council meeting Monday evening.

This comes after independent law firm Fisher Phillips found Hogsett and his administration "legally compliant" in all instances of complaints in 2017, 2020 and 2023.

"Indianapolis needs a reset. New leadership is necessary, and Mayor Hogsett should resign," Josh Bain, City-County Councilor for District 21, wrote on X. "If he truly wants what's best for Indianapolis, stepping aside is the right choice. This is about restoring trust, accountability, and allowing the city to move forward.

— Josh Bain (@IndyBain) June 10, 2025

Bain joins others who have already demanded that the mayor resign over how he handled sexual harassment allegations against his former chief of staff.

Hogsett released this statement Monday night regarding the growing list of those calling for his resignation.