Court Couture brings fashion to the Indiana State Fair's basketball court

INDIANAPOLIS — This is the last weekend of the 2024 Indiana State Fair.

On Friday, it wasn’t just about the food or rides, there was also a focus on fashion.

Court Couture celebrated culture and the community in a place least expected, at the Indiana State Fair's basketball court.

“It’s very significant to have something like this at the Indiana State Fair. The simple reason is there’s not a lot of creative arts opportunities that bring together all the arts to curate a multi-sensory fashion experience,” Monty Matuka, a designer who founded F.A.M.E., said.

The foundation stands for Fashion, Art, Music, Experience and is dedicated to promoting creativity, diversity and cultural enrichment through unique events.

Friday’s event featured fashion, art, dance, music, basketball and more.

“This has never been done before. This brand new court, sponsored by Pacers sports, is coming together to collaborate with my non-profit,” Matuka said.

According to a Harvard report, less than 8% of fashion designers are Black.

F.A.M.E focused on elevating diversity in those designers and models.

“I make conceptual clothing. I actually have stuff that changes color in the sun,” June Clinton, a designer who founded the brand NO LOGO, said. “Having this displayed on this type of platform is something I always dreamed of.”

“It’s a big amount of Black participates so that raises a level of pride and I think it will help spread the artistic ability and what we’re building,” Eron Harris, who modeled for the first time ever in the show, said.

The biggest goal was to build community and celebrate creativity.

"It's a way to come together, learn more about who we are, learn more about who others are. It brings comradery and more positivity into the community,” Matuka said.