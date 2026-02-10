Court docs: Hailey Buzbee communicated with suspect for over a year before disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS — New court documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus, Ohio, have been released in the death investigation of Fishers teen Hailey Buzbee.

The documents reveal that the suspect, 39-year-old Tyler Thomas, admitted to communicating with Buzbee for more than a year before her disappearance. Thomas allegedly told investigators he sent messages to Buzbee through an encrypted messaging app known as "Session" as well as online gaming platforms.

Court documents allege that Thomas used "Session" to develop a plan to take Buzbee from her home in Fishers in early January and took her to Ohio.

"He [Thomas] further stated that the "Session" application requires a specific code or string of numbers to access or recover account data, and implied that deleting this code would prevent law enforcement from viewing the messages," read the court documents.

In the investigation, investigators have searched Thomas' phone and vehicle. Data collected from the suspect's phone and analyzed by investigators revealed evidence, including location history data, call and text logs, communications with the victim and child sexual abuse material.

During an interview on January 21, Thomas claimed to have dropped off Buzbee near the Indiana/Ohio border— a statement contradicted by cellular and vehicle data, according to the documents.

On January 6, the two then allegedly traveled to a rental cabin located in Logan, Ohio.

Court documents read, "While Thomas claimed to be alone in the cabin, rental records indicate the reservation was for 'two guests.'"

Thomas allegedly led police to Buzbee's remains earlier this month at the Wayne National Forest in Ohio.

Thomas is facing charges related to her disappearance and death, including pandering obscenity and tampering with evidence.

