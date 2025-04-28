Craft breweries from across the country come to Indianapolis for convention

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Convention Center is now the epicenter of America's craft brewery boom. Thousands of brewers are meeting to discuss how to keep the industry growing.

The Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America expects to welcome thousands of people to the Indiana Convention Center this week.

Brewers America, the organization behind the convention, reports there are more than 9,000 breweries across America. More than 200 of them are in Indiana.

"It used to be that you might have to come to Indianapolis to find a brewery. Now, you can find one in your own neighborhood," said Indiana Brewers Guild executive director Julie Whitson. "What's cool about it is they're all very unique."

That includes Science Project Brewing Company in Logansport. Owner Tim Eaton decided to make the nearly two-hour drive to attend the conference.

"No great stories ever started with a glass of water," Eaton said. "Beer and everything associated with it is really just about bringing people together."

The Brewers Association said the craft brewery industry is in the middle of a transition period. Instead of beers being the sole focus, breweries are increasingly diversifying for more revenue options.

"The keys to success are creating occasions for consumers to come into taprooms and brewpubs, because we know people are drinking less," said Ann Obenchain of the Brewers Association. "It's questions like, 'Do I have an event calendar that's going to draw people into my brewery? Do I have food? Do I have nightly specials?' All of these things to bring traffic into the business on a more regular basis."

Whitson said some Indiana breweries are even producing new drinks unrelated to beer.

"A lot of groups are talking about being full-service beverage companies that offer CBD, hemp-based drinks, or non-alcoholic beverages," Whitson said.

Eaton said he is happy to provide both drinks and a place for Logansport to come together.

"Not being a brewer, what really attracts me to breweries is the sense of community they bring," Eaton said.

The convention runs from April 28 to May 1. It also includes the World Beer Cup, a worldwide competiton where beers of different styles are judged on their quality.