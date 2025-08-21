North side Indianapolis communities face increasing need for food and other resources

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis families are facing a number of challenges, and food insecurity is one of the top for many. With rising prices and economic changes, the need for resources is greater than ever.

Organizations on the north side of Indianapolis are seeing that firsthand.

"We’re not trying to embarrass anybody," Dave Rozzell emphasized. "We just wanna say that we understand your struggle and we want to help.”

The need is larger than ever.

"You would not see this as empty as it is right now, unfortunately," TJ Ranft, Operations Manager for the Boulevard Place Food Pantry, said.

He's referring to their warehouse, where they keep all of the donations ready to give to those in need. The pantry serves neighborhoods all across the north side.

“The demand in our surrounding neighborhoods was great," Ranft said. "You know, we’re Crown Hill, Butler… a lot of people who had never been to a pantry before are coming in.”

WRTV stopped by the pantry on Wednesday. While we were there, car after car came in to collect food. Volunteers said that's a normal thing to see each day they're open.

“The cupboard is bare and twice as many people and clients come in, so it’s like total shock," one volunteer said.

It makes it difficult to know if they will have the food they need.

“It’s a tough thing every week to make an order," Ranft explained. "As you look around and you’re like ‘Oh, it’s not there.”

Now, other organizations are doing their part to help; that includes the Indiana Council on Educating Students of Color. They're hosting a community festival this weekend to provide help to those in need.

It's called the We Care Community Festival & Education Summit.

“It’s a full day of activity designed to let the community know that we do care about them," Dave Rozzell, who is part of the organizing committee for the festival, explained. "We’re going to give food away. We’re going to give diapers away. We’re going to have free haircuts and haircare."

Other activities include free healthcare services, educational workshops and a number of other vendors and resources for families to take advantage of.

"We want to let people know... don't struggle alone," Rozzell said. "If you need some help, we're here to help you."

The festival will be held this Saturday, Aug. 23, at the newly renovated Washington Park, 3130 E. 30th St.

The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but families are encouraged to attend early to take advantage of the free supplies and services available. Admission is free, but online registration is required for some giveaways and activities.

If you can't make it to the festival this weekend, that's okay. Organizations like Boulevard Place Food Pantry will be there to help when in need.

"Come in," Ranft emphasized. "We're going to treat you like any human being."

To find more food pantries available and their hours, click here.