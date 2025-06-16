Crawfordsville expanding senior ride service into public transit system

CRAWFORDSVILLE — If you do not have a car or cannot drive, some places can feel inaccessible. Crawfordsville hopes to open up its city to everyone with a new way to ride.

Sunshine Vans will become an on-demand ride service for all ages, including Wabash College students. The agency will expand thanks to a grant worth more than $250,000 from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The service is currently for seniors only. Sunshine Vans driver Bryan Kessinger said he has seen the need for his rides firsthand.

"I've seen these vans around town for years and I didn't really realize the impact they had," said Kessinger, who started driving Sunshine Vans last October. "They can't get to the doctor and they can't get places without us, so I guess we could be considered lifesavers."

Agency director Belinda Young said they realized the need for expanded transit after surveys were conducted in Crawfordsville and with Wabash College students

"We had a lot of younger individuals explaining to us how they would much rather use public transportation because they don't have access to their own private transportation and would rather support this than an Uber or a Lyft," Young said.

The revamped Sunshine Vans will launch in January 2026. It will add two minibuses to the fleet and develop an app so riders of all ages can call a ride without making a literal phone call.

"For the demographic we are looking to serve in addition to the seniors, it is truly instrumental," Young said.

Kessinger said he is eager to pick up passengers, whether they want a ride or need a ride.

"I love it," Kessinger said. "Everybody is interesting. Everybody has their own story, and I like listening to them."