1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at downtown gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died, and another is in critical condition following a shooting at a downtown gas station on Tuesday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

IMPD was dispatched to the Conoco gas station on 10th and Emerson on the report of a person shot just before 10:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police confirmed he died in the hospital.

A short time later, police said they found another man in a wrecked car on 10th and College, also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting between these two men took place at the gas station.

The investigation is ongoing.