One killed, three others injured in two separate shootings on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two separate shootings on Indianapolis' west side on Sunday afternoon left one person dead and three others injured, according to police.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Eugene Street on reports of a person shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

When police arrived, they located two male victims at the scene, according to IMPD public information officer Lt. Shane Foley. One man was pronounced dead, and another was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

After an initial investigation, the shooting appears to not be a random act of violence, police told WRTV at the scene. According to IMPD, there are no suspects at this time.

About an hour before the fatal shooting on Eugene Street, IMPD had responded to a double-shooting on the far west side of Indianapolis.

According to a release from IMPD, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3600 block of St. Thomas Lane.

Police found two shooting victims at the scene and medics transported one to the hospital in critical condition and the second in stable condition, Lieutenant Foley said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

