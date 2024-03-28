1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis late Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Mariway Road on reports of a person shot just before 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Shortly after, officers located two more victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was reported to be in stable condition.