Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on city’s west side

mariway shooting.jpg
WRTV
mariway shooting.jpg
Posted at 12:21 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 00:24:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis late Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Mariway Road on reports of a person shot just before 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Shortly after, officers located two more victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was reported to be in stable condition.

Latest Headlines | March 27, 11pm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!