1 dead after fatal shooting at gas station on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a deadly shooting at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis.

On April 12, IMPD East District officers responded to the GoLo gas station on the 2000 block of East Washington Street on a report of a possible person shot just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

IMPD Homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to the scene. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information arises.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by email at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.