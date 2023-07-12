Watch Now
1 dead after shooting at north side apartment building

Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 12, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died at a local hospital shortly after being shot in an apartment building on the north side of the city.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a person shot call around 12:30 p.m. where they located a person with gunshot wounds.

That person later died at a local hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, an adult man was shot inside the apartment building and walked outside.

IMPD says an officer in the area was flagged down by a person to make them aware of the shooting.

They asre asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

