1 dead after Sunday shooting on southwest side

Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to a call at the 1200 block of Kappes Street.

According to IMPD, the victim was in critical condition, but later pronounced deceased.

No other information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

