1 dead and multiple victims injured in stabbing in Mars Hill neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A person has died, and at least three others are injured, following a stabbing in the Mars Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called around 2:40 p.m. to the 3200 block of South Lockburn Street on the report of a person stabbed.

Officers found at least four victims in varying conditions and confirmed that one person died at the scene.

IMPD is actively investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.