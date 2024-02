INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in a northeast side shooting in what marks a violent Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, responded to at E 44th St & Priscilla Ave for a report of a person shot, moments after a shooting at a northwest side gym.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with gunshot injuries, who they said was deceased on the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives are responding to the incident.

