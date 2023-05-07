1 injured, multiple cars and homes damaged in overnight Broad Ripple shooting

BROAD RIPPLE — Broad Ripple residents took cover as someone fired multiple shots into homes and cars early Sunday morning.

Residents say they heard between 30 to 40 gunshots being fired outside G-Block Urban Lofts Apartment Complex near 64th Street and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

However, this wasn’t the only location where shots were fired. A nearby town home and at least 10 cars were also damaged due to gunfire.

According to an IMPD report, officers found at least 90 shell casings in the area.

WRTV

Police also confirmed that one person was shot and injured. There has been no update on the victim’s condition or identity.

Police documents show two arrests, but it is unclear if the arrests were for the person shot, the shots fired into the buildings or both.

The gunshots sent resident Preston Ott into fight or flight mode.

“We just huddled up, and it’s like don’t move. Just try to stay put and stay covered. [We had to] keep track of and try to figure out where our cat and dog were,” Ott said.

Ott showed WRTV where the bullets hit his residence.

“That bullet hole grazed right by and went right by the cat tree. It almost hit a couple of instruments. It almost hit our bikes. It’s crazy,” Ott said.

Ott says the gunshots are unfortunately not out of the blue for this Broad Ripple neighborhood.

“The neighborhood is [quiet] most of the time, but there’s six hours on Friday nights and six hours on Saturday nights where it’s like, stay inside because there’s gunshots. When the weather’s nice, it’s an every weekend thing for sure,” Ott said.

WRTV

This incident comes just one day after several shots were fired into Broad Ripple businesses.

According to a police report, the shots were fired after a fight broke out at around 3 a.m. on Friday.

There were no injuries reported, but businesses weren’t so lucky.

Windows in businesses were shot out and there were bullet holes found in others.

However, Usta Turkish Restaurant got the brunt of the damage. The restaurant will be opening back up on Tuesday.

Police did arrest a man in connection with this shooting. He has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

“I’m sad, it’s sad. I used to get dropped off here with a skateboard when I was 10-years-old like it was no problem,” Ott said.