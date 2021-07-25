Watch
1 killed, six others shot Sunday in Indianapolis and Broad Ripple

Police Lights
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jul 25, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are investigating after a total of seven people were shot, one fatally, Sunday across Marion County.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the Pike Township Fire Station for a male who had walked in with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were shot in Broad Ripple between 2-2:45 a.m., according to IMPD. Two of the victims were in stable condition and the condition of the third victim is unknown.

One person is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound on Georgia Street just before 4 a.m.

Officers also responded to Eskenazi Hospital just before 5 a.m. and Community East Hospital around 2:30 p.m. for walk-in person shot calls.

On Saturday, two people were killed and five others were injured, IMPD said.

