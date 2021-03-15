1 person dead, 4 others wounded after shooting at party on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and four others are hospitalized after a shooting that occurred early Monday during a party at a home on the near west side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting just after 1:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Harding Street, near Burdsal Parkway and East Riverside Drive.

"Preliminary information leads detectives to believe there was a party at the residence when a disturbance occurred inside the residence where shots were fired," IMPD Officer Genae Cook said.

Police found four people with gunshot wounds, and medics pronounced a male victim dead at the scene. Another victim is hospitalized in critical condition, while two others who were found at the house are in stable condition.

Cook said a woman who was shot at the house arrived at Community East Hospital as a walk-in patient and is also in stable condition.

The identity of the person who died has not been released, and police have not identified a suspect. No other information was available.

Monday morning's shooting occurred less than two days after four people died in a quadruple shooting Saturday night at a home in the 300 block of North Randolph street. A 6-month-old baby was found safe Sunday morning after authorities declared an Amber Alert.

Police arrested 25-year-old Malik Halfacre on Sunday afternoon at a home in the 6200 block of Eastridge Drive, near Arlington Avenue and East 10th Street.

Anyone with information about either shooting should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

RELATED | Suspect arrested, baby found safe after quadruple homicide on Indy's east side