Suspect arrested, baby found safe after quadruple homicide on Indy's east side

UPDATE | The four victims killed late Saturday have been identified by the Marion County Coroner as:



Eve Moore, 7

Dequan Moore, 23

Anthony Johnson, 35

Tomeeka Brown, 44

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are dead, the Amber Alert for a six-month-old missing from the scene has been canceled and a suspect is in custody after a quadruple homicide Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

The latest development came around 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening after an hourslong SWAT situation on the city's east side.

Police found the suspect, Malik Halfacre, 25, in the attic of a home near East 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook said.

Halfacre was wanted after officers were called around 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of East New York and North Randolph streets on the report of a person shot, Cook said. Officers located a woman with at least one apparent gunshot wound in critical condition.

Officers later located four people, including a young child whose age is unknown at this time, Cook said. Their identities haven't been released.

Eldon Wheeler/WRTV Photo IMPD detectives are investigating a homicide with "multiple victims" on Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the east side of Indianapolis.

Malik is being taken to the homicide detective's office and will be questioned by detectives, Cook said.

Officers also learned Malia Halfacre, 6-months-old, was missing. An Amber Alert was declared early Sunday morning for her.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 5:30 a.m. after she was safely located, according to IMPD. She was left with a third-party person.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 317-327-TIPS (8477) or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Detectives believe this incident is domestic-related.

"If you or someone you know is involved in an abusive relationship, IMPD would like to encourage you to seek assistance from one of the Domestic Violence Awareness partners in Indianapolis, such as the Julian Center," Cook said. "The Julian Center can be reached at 317.920.9320 or you can visit their website at juliancenter.org. If you are currently experiencing abuse and not in immediate danger, please contact our non-emergency line at 317.327.3811 so that an officer can respond to assist."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement regarding the homicides Saturday:

As a community, our hearts break for the victims and the families impacted by senseless violence last night. Although we are grateful for the safe location of two children, we mourn the loss of those whose lives were cut short by two separate instances of domestic disputes that turned deadly.



Over the last year, we’ve seen far too many tragedies occur when the proliferation of guns has collided with interpersonal conflict. These challenges are not just threats to our public safety, but the well-being of our community. I remain committed to locking arms with neighborhood and religious leaders to address these generational dilemmas.



I urge anyone who has information about last night’s events to come forward, so that we may bring those responsible to justice.



