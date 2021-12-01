1 person shot, killed late Tuesday on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting late Tuesday on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Heather Ridge Drive, south of West 34th Street.

Police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

Information about a possible suspect and what might have led to the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.