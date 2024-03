INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot at a residence on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4100 block of Lake Park Blvd on reports of a person shot just at around 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

This shooting marks the fifth one in the Circle City in just a little over 24-hours.